Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The FBI posted an alert about SEO poisoning through malware. Moving a site does not and should not improve a site's quality, according to Google. Google is testing sign-in CAPTCHAs after the first query, it seems. Google explained a couple reasons why it is bad to serve a 200 status code when your site is down. Google has a new Google-Agent bot help document. Google Business Profiles added an option to add your Facebook Messenger account to your Google listing. You can now download your Google Local Service Ads historical reporting. Google Ads posted a new help document named About Search Journey Awareness. Google Ads added a new option under the brand guidelines for Performance Max campaigns to add visual guidelines.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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