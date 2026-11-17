Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The FBI posted an alert about SEO poisoning through malware. Moving a site does not and should not improve a site's quality, according to Google. Google is testing sign-in CAPTCHAs after the first query, it seems. Google explained a couple reasons why it is bad to serve a 200 status code when your site is down. Google has a new Google-Agent bot help document. Google Business Profiles added an option to add your Facebook Messenger account to your Google listing. You can now download your Google Local Service Ads historical reporting. Google Ads posted a new help document named About Search Journey Awareness. Google Ads added a new option under the brand guidelines for Performance Max campaigns to add visual guidelines.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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FBI: SEO Poisoning Led To $28 Million In Ransomware Payments
The FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation, has a newsletter named the FBI FLASH, and in the November 16th edition, it highlighted SEO poisoning through Gootloader malware. This resulted in "over 1000 infected WordPress sites and 216 domains controlled by the Gootloader administrator, which led to over $28 million in ransomware payments," the FBI said.
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Google: A Site Move Doesn't Improve A Site's Overall Quality
John Mueller from Google said that simply moving a site to a new domain does not improve a site's overall quality. He wrote this on Bluesky, "A site move doesn't improve the site's overall quality." I mean, this is pretty obvious, but sometimes I like to cover the obvious.
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Google Tests Sign In Protections After First Search To Block Scrapers
Google has been testing numerous ways to block scrapers and third-party tools from crawling its search results page. The latest effort seems to require a user to sign in immediately after the first search. But Rajan Patel from Google said on X that he will look into this but "I don't believe it's meant to happen on the first page of results like this but we may be testing something here..."
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Google On Why Serving A 200 Status Code When Your Site Is Down Is Bad
Google's John Mueller posted two reasons why it would be bad to serve a 200 status code to Googlebot when your site or web pages are down. He said that if your site is down and the page says an error message, that message will be shown in the Google Search results and also, if the same text is on all your pages, Google can de-duplicate the pages and your pages can drop out of the index.
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New Google Search Help Document On How To Allow Google-Agent Traffic
Google released a new help document on how to allow Google-Agent to have access to your website. "Google-Agent is the name used by agents hosted on Google infrastructure to navigate the web and perform actions upon user request," the document says.
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Google Business Profiles Now Lets You Add Facebook Messenger Number
Google Business Profiles added an option to add your Facebook Messenger account to your Google listing. Google recently sent out emails about this, where they added it automatically for you, but now it lets you manually add it when you edit your profile.
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Google Local Services Ads Historical Reports Can Now Be Downloaded
You can now download your historical Google Local Services Ads reports on the redirection page of Google Local Services Ads. Previously, Google said the download feature was coming and now Google said it is finally here.
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New Google Ads Search Journey Awareness Help Document
Google Ads posted a new help document named About Search Journey Awareness. Journey-Aware Bidding is not new, but I believe this help document is new. Google explained, "Search Journey Awareness is an improvement to Google Ads Smart Bidding."
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Google Ads Brand Guidelines New Add Visual Guidelines
Google Ads added a new option under the brand guidelines for Performance Max campaigns to add visual guidelines. This says, "Now you can add style references and preferences to help steer how images are created and enhanced for your ads."
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Android Table Model Of London
Here is a photo from the Android Dev Summit in London that shows this table with the Android logo and then like an Android town in London.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Search Profile has updated its "Your platforms" list, and LinkedIn now appears with the option to remove it. There is no option to add it manually as it is still detected automatically, but it is listed in the "Your Platforms" section., Damien Andell on X
- Changing your HTTP status codes every minute is not a strategy that I had ever considered. Is it the secret to GEO success? I'm not at a liberty to confirm or deny., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Google search, and some search blogs and podcasts on the Apple Homeview, Barry Schwartz on X
- Another clear example of why freshness matters. LLMs rely on outdated or legacy content, so grounding their answers in up-to-date information is essential. This highlights the importance of keeping website content fresh and well-indexed by search engines., Fabrice Canel on X
- SEOs: “there’s no way Google could figure that out” Claude: figures it out in 2 minutes, Lily Ray on Bluesky
- After an incredible journey, last Friday was my last workday at Google., Benjia Li on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads: Not every ad featuring a politician needs verification
- Google Ads details 4 restrictions on personalized ad targeting
- Google clarifies how AI Max URL exclusions really work
- ChatGPT citation drops look like unannounced Google core updates
- Microsoft Advertising adds AI Max landing page reporting
- Why SEO testing matters more as AI makes execution easier
- Google Search Analytics API gains new filters and reporting
- How to build a content intelligence strategy for AI search
- How to make AI agents work for your PPC campaigns
- Before agents can write like your brand, the process has to live somewhere
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Our first phase of embedded assessments, OpenAI
- OpenAI releases a new image classifier and ChatGPT warnings to combat CSAM, TechCrunch
- Updating our coordinated vulnerability disclosure policy timelines, Anthropic
- Apple announces Siri AI daily usage limits and charges, Apple Insider
Analytics
- Track ChatGPT Product Referrals in GA4, Practical Ecommerce
- GTM Accessible via Data Manager in Google Ads, PPC News Feed
Industry & Business
- California Sues OpenAI Over A.I. Safety Issues, New York Times
- Google Parent to Take Part in $3 Billion in Prepaid Energy Deals, Bloomberg
- Google TPU and GPU performance: MLPerf v6.1 results, Google Blog
- Inside the $900bn data centre bet behind Anthropic’s IPO, Financial Times (Sub)
- Google DeepMind Strategy Chief Jasjeet Sekhon Departs for Anthropic, The Information
- Ad Tech Briefing: Google’s antitrust troubles aren’t over, Digiday
- Google Users Seek $78.6M In Renewed Antitrust Fee Bid, Law360
Links & Content Marketing
- Production schedules makes writing content easier, Ilana Davis
- What is commodity content?, SEO For Journalism
Local & Maps
- Navigate holiday traffic and crowds with Google Maps trends, Google Blog
- Google Maps: New Ask Maps features for the holidays, Google Blog
- The Simple And Convenient Apple Maps Feature Every CarPlay User Should Know About, Engadget
- Ask Maps is coming to Europe, Google Blog
Other Search
PPC
- Financial Services Marketing Measurement: Why ROAS Falls Short, Brainlabs
- MCP for Marketers: What Model Context Protocol Means for Media and Measurement, Tinuiti
- Microsoft's AI Campaign Creation Available in US, Canada, UK and Australia, PPC News Feed
- New Google AdMob AI tools for app developers, Google Blog
- How (& How Not) to Use AI for Keyword Research, WordStream
- How to Launch My First Google Ads Search campaign?, Hop Skip Media
- How Advertisers Can Leverage AI to Scale Creative Testing in Google Ads, JumpFly
- Google AI Overview sponsored ads now show advertiser name below title and description, Search Engine Watch
Search Features
- Gemini app adds new regional voices, Google Blog
- Google removes Shopping-specific tabs from the Shopping tab, Search Engine Watch
- How to simplify your holiday planning with Google Search, Google Blog
- Google Discover Publishers ranking in October 2026, DiscoverSnoop
- We Analyzed 118,00 ChatGPT Prompts from 12,000+ Users to Answer: How Do Americans Use AI Tools in 2026?, SparkToro
- How to find Black Friday deals with Google tools, Google Blog
SEO
- What is citation core? A guide to AI search visibility, Semrush
- Optimization of Title Tags for CTR, Sterling Sky
- How to build an AI retrieval architecture for fan-out, Oncrawl
Feedback:
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