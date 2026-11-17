Google released a new help document on how to allow Google-Agent to have access to your website. "Google-Agent is the name used by agents hosted on Google infrastructure to navigate the web and perform actions upon user request," the document says.

"Explicitly allowing Google-Agent traffic in your content delivery network (CDN), web application firewall (WAF), or bot-detection service helps prevent legitimate requests from being blocked while preserving your existing security controls," Google added.

Google-Agent is not new, we covered it in March, but this is a new help document on allowing access for Google-Agent.

Google wrote this morning that it "Published a technical guide on how to ensure that Google-Agent has access to your website." This is "to help publishers that want to enable Google-Agent for their website."

The document covers:

How Google-Agent identifies requests

Allow traffic in your CDN, Firewall, or bot-detection service

Troubleshooting

Here is a screenshot of the full document:

Forum discussion at X.