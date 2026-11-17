Google Ads posted a new help document named About Search Journey Awareness. Journey-Aware Bidding is not new, but I believe this help document is new. Google explained, "Search Journey Awareness is an improvement to Google Ads Smart Bidding."

Google added, "By tracking your customer's entire path, from their first click to the final sale, you feed more data to Google AI, helping it make smarter, more accurate bidding decisions for your campaigns."

The new help document explains the benefits, requirements, and best practices for Journey Awareness. This feature is currently available for Google Search only, the document added.

We first found out about Google Ads Journey Aware Bidding a year ago and then in May Google spoke about it. Now we have this more detailed help document.

Search Journey Awareness is "especially useful for advertisers who have complex and multi-touch user purchase journeys. This improvement enables Smart Bidding to learn from conversions across the entire customer journey to drive better performance," Google wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the page as of November 16th:

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