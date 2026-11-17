Google Ads added a new option under the brand guidelines for Performance Max campaigns to add visual guidelines. This says, "Now you can add style references and preferences to help steer how images are created and enhanced for your ads."

This was first spotted by Marcin Wsół who posted on LinkedIn and then Hana Kobzová posted this on PPC News Feed who wrote, "Google Ads has introduced a new section in Performance Max campaigns allowing advertisers to provide visual guidelines for AI-generated images. This section facilitates advertisers in defining expected image styles, specifying content, and identifying elements to avoid."

Here are some screenshots:

Hanah added, "Among the new features, users can upload up to three reference images to serve as a style guide for AI. Advertisers can also include content guidelines, such as showcasing people using a product, and instruct AI to omit distracting backgrounds."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.