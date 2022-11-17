Daily Search Forum Recap: November 17, 2022

Nov 17, 2022 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console added a shopping tab to quickly get you going with Google Merchant Center and debugging structured data for products. Google Business Profiles added a new attribute for some places to say if they are showing the World Cup live at their venue. Google is testing a new layout for photos on business profile panels. Google is testing picture-in-picture in the search results. Google spoke about the topic of the most expensive pages to crawl.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Goes Adds Shopping & Merchant Features
    Google has added a new shopping section to the Google Search Console platform. Google added a shopping tab that includes a quick way to create a Merchant Center account, access to your product snippets, merchant listings and shopping tab listings performance and debugging.
  • Google On The Most Expensive Pages To Crawl & Does It Matter
    There is a fun Twitter thread where Google's John Mueller and SEO Elmer Boutin talk about expensive pages for Google to crawl. John starts off by explaining that Google doesn't think about it from an expense or not, it is more about if the page is something that is relevant and useful - that is what Google cares about.
  • Google Business Profiles "Showing The World Cup" Attribute
    With the World Cup just around the corner, Google is asking certain businesses, like bars, restaurants and other venues if they will be showing the world cup at their location. If they add the "showing the world cup" attribute to their business profile, Google will show it on their local business profile in Google Maps and Google Search.
  • Google Tests New Local Knowledge Panel Photo & Street View Layout
    Google is testing a new user interface and design for the photos and street view imagery in a local panel knowledge panel within Google Maps. This is being spotted by a lot of SEOs within the community.
  • Google Tests Picture In Picture For Videos In Search Results
    Google is testing a picture-in-picture mode for videos that are shown in the search results. You can click on the video preview image and play the video at the bottom right corner of the search results page.
  • Google Shopping Halloween Velma Dinkley From Scooby Doo
    I know I shared a bunch of Halloween photos from the Google offices earlier but this one may be my favorite. One, it is a Google Shopping Halloween event but even more, I think this is Velma Dinkley F

