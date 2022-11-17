Daily Search Forum Recap: November 17, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console added a shopping tab to quickly get you going with Google Merchant Center and debugging structured data for products. Google Business Profiles added a new attribute for some places to say if they are showing the World Cup live at their venue. Google is testing a new layout for photos on business profile panels. Google is testing picture-in-picture in the search results. Google spoke about the topic of the most expensive pages to crawl.

