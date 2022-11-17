Google Shopping Halloween Velma Dinkley From Scooby Doo

I know I shared a bunch of Halloween photos from the Google offices earlier but this one may be my favorite. One, it is a Google Shopping Halloween event but even more, I think this is Velma Dinkley From Scooby Doo.

Velma is searching for something here...

This is from the Google Dublin office and here are more photos of this Scooby Doo theme from Instagram:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.