Google On The Most Expensive Pages To Crawl & Does It Matter

Nov 17, 2022
There is a fun Twitter thread where Google's John Mueller and SEO Elmer Boutin talk about expensive pages for Google to crawl. John starts off by explaining that Google doesn't think about it from an expense or not, it is more about if the page is something that is relevant and useful - that is what Google cares about.

John goes on to say that the "most "expensive" pages are those we've been crawling & indexing for years, and nobody has looked for them ever." But Google crawls and indexes those pages because "what if tomorrow is different? It's good to be prepared," he added. He then threw out the line "15% of all searches are new every day, you never know." Indeed.

Sure, Google tries to be as efficient as possible when it comes to everything it does. That means discovering, crawling, indexing, ranking and serving are all done with efficiency in mind. But not at the expense of not providing the most useful and relevant search result to the searcher.

