Daily Search Forum Recap: November 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Have you ever heard of the Google Coati update algorithm? Neither have I but it was a thing, learn more below. Google AR shoes are now in the search results and clippable coupons are also available. Google says cross-linking words in your content is good only when it is within the context and relevant. Google does pick up on broken URL patterns but will slow the crawl of those URLs over time. Google Business Profile posts and updates added a cropping tool.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Coati Algorithm - The Google Update You Never Heard Of
    At SMX Next yesterday I have the privilege of interviewing Hyung-Jin Kim, the Vice President of Google Search. Hyung-Jin Kim has been working on search quality for the past 20 years and leads up core ranking at Google Search. He mentioned a few times during the interview the animal Coati and I had to ask what he was referring to.
  • Google Posts / Updates Adds Cropping Photo Tool
    Google has added to the Google Business Profiles Google Posts or Updates section the ability to use a cropping tool when you upload photos to your updates. So now you can upload photos and crop them later in the Google Updates section.
  • Google: We Pick Up On URL Patterns That Don't Work But Should Slow Crawling Those URLs
    Google's John Mueller confirmed that GoogleBot will crawl and pick up on URL patterns that simply do not work on your site. I mean, we have all seen this happen time and time again with sites we manage. But John added that the crawling should slow over time as Google picks up on this.
  • Google: Cross Link Words In Your Content When It Is Relevant & In Context
    Google's John Mueller said that while it does make sense to cross-link between your content on your website, you should do it only when it is relevant and within the context of the content. If your users get confused by your links, so may search engines, John added.
  • Google AR Products & Clippable Coupons Live
    It looks like the Google AR products, at least for shoes, and the clippable coupons feature is now live. If you search for various shoes or sneakers, you will see some of the product images have 3D icon that takes you into the AR feature in Google Search and some also have clippable coupons.
  • Google NYC Diwali Celebration
    A couple of weeks ago, some Googlers at the Google New York City office put together a celebration for the holiday of Diwali. Here is one of the many videos shared on Instagram from the party.

