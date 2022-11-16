Daily Search Forum Recap: November 16, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Have you ever heard of the Google Coati update algorithm? Neither have I but it was a thing, learn more below. Google AR shoes are now in the search results and clippable coupons are also available. Google says cross-linking words in your content is good only when it is within the context and relevant. Google does pick up on broken URL patterns but will slow the crawl of those URLs over time. Google Business Profile posts and updates added a cropping tool.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Coati Algorithm - The Google Update You Never Heard Of
At SMX Next yesterday I have the privilege of interviewing Hyung-Jin Kim, the Vice President of Google Search. Hyung-Jin Kim has been working on search quality for the past 20 years and leads up core ranking at Google Search. He mentioned a few times during the interview the animal Coati and I had to ask what he was referring to.
- Google Posts / Updates Adds Cropping Photo Tool
Google has added to the Google Business Profiles Google Posts or Updates section the ability to use a cropping tool when you upload photos to your updates. So now you can upload photos and crop them later in the Google Updates section.
- Google: We Pick Up On URL Patterns That Don't Work But Should Slow Crawling Those URLs
Google's John Mueller confirmed that GoogleBot will crawl and pick up on URL patterns that simply do not work on your site. I mean, we have all seen this happen time and time again with sites we manage. But John added that the crawling should slow over time as Google picks up on this.
- Google: Cross Link Words In Your Content When It Is Relevant & In Context
Google's John Mueller said that while it does make sense to cross-link between your content on your website, you should do it only when it is relevant and within the context of the content. If your users get confused by your links, so may search engines, John added.
- Google AR Products & Clippable Coupons Live
It looks like the Google AR products, at least for shoes, and the clippable coupons feature is now live. If you search for various shoes or sneakers, you will see some of the product images have 3D icon that takes you into the AR feature in Google Search and some also have clippable coupons.
- Google NYC Diwali Celebration
A couple of weeks ago, some Googlers at the Google New York City office put together a celebration for the holiday of Diwali. Here is one of the many videos shared on Instagram from the party.
Other Great Search Threads:
- That page refers to the fact that our *overall content policies* apply to structured data -- see the first sentence. Not following our *overall policies* (which include things like our spam policies) ca, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- We recently introduced a new suggested audience — 7-day unnotified users. This includes app users who have not been reached via push notifications. Check it out in your suggested audiences in Google Analytics 4, Google Analytics on Twitter
- We support all the sitemap formats (xml, txt, rss/atom) equally. The only difference is the meta-data that can be supplied, and for a part, we ignore the meta-data since it's often inaccurate., John Mueller on Mastodon
- Catastrophic site-wide de-ranking without cause, WebmasterWorld
- The effect is on a per-page basis, and since crawling varies in speed, there's no absolute answer for that. For example, i, John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Analytics just introduced a new suggested audience
- 7 takeaways from the SMX Next keynote with Hyung-Jin Kim, VP Search at Google
- Google’s Panda algorithm evolved into the Coati algorithm
- SMX Next Day 1 kicks off today with Google VP of Search H.J. Kim
- Microsoft Audience network now supports Video Ads
- Google now recommends using dots for decimal numbers in your review snippet structured data
- Performance Max transition: Key trends for Google advertisers
- How to reliably predict SEO success before publishing content
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Alphabet must cut headcount and trim costs, activist investor TCI says, CNBC
- Inside Google Korea’s new accessible office space, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- Job Description: Chief Content Officer, Content Marketing Institute
- Your Old Link Building Outreach Tactics Aren’t Working Anymore: Here’s Why, Semrush
Local & Maps
- Google Maps for Fitbit will integrate workouts, 9to5Google
Mobile & Voice
- A Premium night’s rest with Google Pixel Watch, Google Blog
- Privacy Sandbox Beta will start rolling out to Android 13 next year, 9to5Google
SEO
- How Alamy’s website migrated to React, Google Search Central YouTune
- Senior SEO: What skills do you really need?, Oncrawl
- What is search volume?, Wix SEO Hub
- YouTube SEO: What Is YouTube SEO and Why Is It Important?, I Love SEO
- SERP’s Up | Just how big of a deal is performance for SEO?, SERPs Up
- SISTRIX Onpage Crawler Isolates Rendering Sessions Perfectly, SISTRIX
PPC
- Google Play Store ads are about to turn up in an annoying place, TechRadar
- How CMOs Should Approach the “SEO vs. PPC” Debate, Intergrowth
Search Features
Other Search
- A conversation with Thomas Friedman about AI, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.