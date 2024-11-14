Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2024

Nov 14, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google November core update began rolling out, I posted some early examples of what we are seeing and not seeing so far... Google's John Mueller issues caution when using Google Trends for content creation ideas. Google AdSense is rolling out collapsible anchors which will turn on by default. Google is testing large and thin fonts for the search results. Bing Search has this content from box. Google Search and its expandable articles, videos, etc sections.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google November 2024 Core Update Movement - Slow But For Some Massive
    As you know, the Google November 2024 core update started rolling out Monday, November 11, at 3:30 pm ET. So far, some sites are seeing really big movements, like massive movements, with their search rankings. But it seems like most SEOs are not noticing big changes across their sites. So maybe, this update is not as widespread as some other core updates or maybe it is just too soon to tell...
  • Google Cautions About Using Google Trends For Content Ideas
    Google's John Mueller cautioned about relying on and overusing Google Trends for content ideas and generating content for your website. John said that it is "easy to go overboard with tools like these" and that he wants to "caution" about using these tools.
  • New Google AdSense Collapsible Anchors
    Google has announced an expansion of anchor ads named collapsible anchors. Collapsible anchors automatically enlarge the ad height on mobile devices for better viewability. Your users can collapse them to the standard anchor size, if they want.
  • Google Search Tests Large Thin Fonts
    Google is testing using a larger but thinner font for the search results snippets. I am not sure which one I like better, one looks like a normal font, and the thinner one looks a bit fancier.
  • Bing Search Content From Section
    Microsoft seems to be testing a new section in the Bing Search results titled "content from." This shows more links to popular sections from that site, based on the user's query.
  • Google Search Tests Expandable Articles, Videos & Popular Products
    Google is testing more of those expandable sections in the mobile search results. We have seen them for ads/sponsored listings and other topics but now also for short videos, articles and popular products that say "in-demand favorites" but I assume they are showing for way more than just these categories.
  • 2006 Google Bike & Parking Lot
    Here is a throw back photo from a Googler named Sarah Carr who has been with the company for over 18 years. This is her on an old Google bike, in the old Google parking lot, from 2006.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2024

Nov 14, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google November 2024 Core Update Movement - Slow But For Some Massive

Nov 14, 2024 - 8:01 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Cautions About Using Google Trends For Content Ideas

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google AdSense

New Google AdSense Collapsible Anchors

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Search Tests Large Thin Fonts

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:31 am
Bing Search

Bing Search Content From Section

Nov 14, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google November 2024 Core Update Movement - Slow But For Some Massive

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.