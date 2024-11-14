Daily Search Forum Recap: November 14, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
The Google November core update began rolling out, I posted some early examples of what we are seeing and not seeing so far... Google's John Mueller issues caution when using Google Trends for content creation ideas. Google AdSense is rolling out collapsible anchors which will turn on by default. Google is testing large and thin fonts for the search results. Bing Search has this content from box. Google Search and its expandable articles, videos, etc sections.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google November 2024 Core Update Movement - Slow But For Some Massive
As you know, the Google November 2024 core update started rolling out Monday, November 11, at 3:30 pm ET. So far, some sites are seeing really big movements, like massive movements, with their search rankings. But it seems like most SEOs are not noticing big changes across their sites. So maybe, this update is not as widespread as some other core updates or maybe it is just too soon to tell...
-
Google Cautions About Using Google Trends For Content Ideas
Google's John Mueller cautioned about relying on and overusing Google Trends for content ideas and generating content for your website. John said that it is "easy to go overboard with tools like these" and that he wants to "caution" about using these tools.
-
New Google AdSense Collapsible Anchors
Google has announced an expansion of anchor ads named collapsible anchors. Collapsible anchors automatically enlarge the ad height on mobile devices for better viewability. Your users can collapse them to the standard anchor size, if they want.
-
Google Search Tests Large Thin Fonts
Google is testing using a larger but thinner font for the search results snippets. I am not sure which one I like better, one looks like a normal font, and the thinner one looks a bit fancier.
-
Bing Search Content From Section
Microsoft seems to be testing a new section in the Bing Search results titled "content from." This shows more links to popular sections from that site, based on the user's query.
-
Google Search Tests Expandable Articles, Videos & Popular Products
Google is testing more of those expandable sections in the mobile search results. We have seen them for ads/sponsored listings and other topics but now also for short videos, articles and popular products that say "in-demand favorites" but I assume they are showing for way more than just these categories.
-
2006 Google Bike & Parking Lot
Here is a throw back photo from a Googler named Sarah Carr who has been with the company for over 18 years. This is her on an old Google bike, in the old Google parking lot, from 2006.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google announced 110 new languages were coming to Google Translate last June, and it looks like they're now fully available!, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- Google maps updated colors on CTA buttons. UI Edit buttons have also been updated., ClaudiaT on X
- The good news is that they're still indexed, but another URL is serving in SERPs, so it's not that big of a deal, really. Optimally, your CMS vendor improves their canonical handling. But if that's, Martin Splitt on X
- The web is messy, these things are not always with malicious intent. Often quirks like these are just artefacts of the messy web, and not a sign that you have to do anything specific., John Mueller on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
- YouTube unveils new tools to help brands tap into creator content & Shorts ads
- Data: Q5 (Dec. 25- Jan. 1) ads can pay off big for brands
- Perplexity begins testing ads as sponsored follow-up questions
- A guide to split testing in PPC
- Google’s Local Guide program: Wins, woes and what’s next?
- How Microsoft Ads compares to Google Ads and when to use it
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Mastering GTM Templates: Privacy, Performance, and Scalability in Action, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Brett Tabke on AI, Google's Impact, and the Future of SEO Conferences, Bad Decisions With Jim Banks
- Build Your Personal Brand Without Ever Stepping Foot On Stage [My first-hand experience], SEOjobs
- Providing more data about news results in the EU, Google Blog
- Inside the Billion-Dollar Startup Bringing AI Into the Physical World, Wired
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Create a Content Marketing Plan in 7 Steps, Semrush
- Content Marketing On A Budget: 5 Strategies That Actually Work, Forbes
- How Caspian Studios Brought Fiction to B2B Content, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps rolling out new teal accent color, 9to5Google
- Google Maps: How to use new explore along your route feature, Google Blog
- How AI Can Help With Local SEO: 4 Ways, BruceClay
Mobile & Voice
- Following OpenAI, Google Changes Tack to Overcome AI Slowdown, The Information
- Gemini's Google Calendar integration in Gmail is only just beginning, Android Police
- Google Gemini is going solo on iPhones with its Siri-beating feature, Android Authority
- Google Gemini: New AI security features for Pixel phones, BGR
SEO
- 12 Low-Hanging Fruit SEO Tactics You Can Implement Today, Ahrefs
- Best Tools for Tracking Google AI Overview Performance | AI SEO Insights, Rich Sanger SEO
- BigCommerce SEO: How to Tune Your BigCommerce Website for Maximum Rankings, Bluetuskr
- Gaslighting by Google at the Creator Summit? Morgan McBride Shares Her Experience, Niche Pursuits
- Google Merchant Center Last Review That You Can Request, FeedArmy
- How I Got to Ranking #1 in SearchGPT: A Step-by-Step Guide - AI & SEO Fundemantals, Metehan
- How To Prepare for the Future of SEO: 17 Tips From Lily Ray, Moz
- Integrating SEO Localization into your International Strategy, Rival Flow
- SEO & marketing for sub-brands, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Sharper SEO Forecasting with Semrush‘s New AI Traffic Predictions, Semrush
PPC
- Consent Unbundling Available in Google Ads Scripts, PPC News Feed
- Copilot in the Microsoft Advertising Platform boosts productivity for users with disabilities, Microsoft Advertising
- Google Ads Impression Share: How to Get More Campaign Reach, Jyll Saskin Gales
- How to Get Top Quality Store Badge in 2024?, SEM Kaizen
- Launching Structured Data Files v8, Google Ads Developer Blog
Search Features
- Safer with Google: New intelligent, real-time protections on Android to keep you safe, Google Online Security Blog
Other Search
- Google is testing the ‘impact’ of removing EU news from search results, The Verge
- Google’s Machine Learning Crash Course gets new updates, Google Blog
- OpenAI Nears Launch of AI Agents to Automate Tasks For Users, Bloomberg
- OpenAI, Google and Anthropic Are Struggling to Build More Advanced AI, Bloomberg
- SearchGPT or ChatGPT Search is Not Necc a Direct Competitor to Google, Search Engine World
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.