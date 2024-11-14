Bing Search Content From Section

Microsoft seems to be testing a new section in the Bing Search results titled "content from." This shows more links to popular sections from that site, based on the user's query.

The example below shows a query for [boxing] on Bing and it has a section named "Content from ESPN.com" with links to "schedule boxing schedule" and "champions boxing champions" and then a "see more" link, followed by a site search box and the normal search result snippet. The content from links are a bit awkward to read but hey...

Here is the screenshot I spotted via Shameem Adhikarath who posted it on X:

I was unable to replicate this but this may be useful to searchers, that is, if those links read in a more normal way...

Forum discussion at X.

 

