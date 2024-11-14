Google is testing more of those expandable sections in the mobile search results. We have seen them for expandable ads/sponsored listings and other topics but now also for short videos, articles and popular products that say "in-demand favorites."
I assume they are showing for way more than just these categories.
These were spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted about this on X - here are some of those screenshots.
Popular Products with in-demand favorites:
Short videos:
Articles:
