Google is testing more of those expandable sections in the mobile search results. We have seen them for expandable ads/sponsored listings and other topics but now also for short videos, articles and popular products that say "in-demand favorites."

I assume they are showing for way more than just these categories.

These were spotted by Khushal Bherwani who posted about this on X - here are some of those screenshots.

Popular Products with in-demand favorites:

Google Expand Popular Proudcts

Short videos:

Google Expand Short Videos

Articles:

Google Expand Articles

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Search Tests Expandable Articles, Videos & Popular Products

