Daily Search Forum Recap: November 13, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search ranking heats up again on November 12nd. Google is now rolling out Ads Advisor AI and Anaytics Advisor. Google updated its reviews structured data documentation. Google documented the Google Pilot user agent. Google Ads is testing importing campaigns and assets from X and other social platforms. Advertisers are concerned with the new unacceptable phone number policy.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Ranking Volatility Heats Up November 12th
We are seeing some big movement and volatility in the Google Search results again, this one kicking up more yesterday, November 12th. This may be a continuation of the ongoing Movember update, which I covered over the weekend. But there has been a lot of chatter over the past day or so, and some of the tools spiked over the past 24 hours.
-
Google Rolling Out Ads Advisor & Analytics Advisor
Google has been testing its AI advisor in Google Ads and Analytics since 2023, there were some bugs throughout that testing, promoted the test to the top menu and then Google renamed it Ads Advisor in August. Now, Google announced Ads Advisor and Analytics Advisor is rolling out English-language accounts globally in early December.
-
Google Ads Tests Importing X Ads & Other Social Campaigns
Google has confirmed it is testing a feature to import campaigns and assets from X and other social networks into your Google Ads campaign. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed this on LinkedIn yesterday.
-
Google Ads Unacceptable Phone Number Policy Update Worries Advertisers
Google will be updating its Unacceptable phone number policy on December 10, 2025 and that update is causing some anxiety for some advertisers. The policy update says that "phone numbers found to be associated with fraudulent activity or with a history of policy violations are unacceptable."
-
Google Clarifies Reviews Schema On Nesting In Reviews & Aggregate Ratings
Google has updated the review snippet documentation to explain that site owners should avoid using multiple ways of indicating what's being reviewed, the search company announced. This is to make it clear about how nesting in reviews and aggregate ratings are interpreted and handled by Google Search.
-
New Google User Agent: Google-Pinpoint
Google has documented a new user agent, a user-triggered fetcher, named Google-Pinpoint. "The Google-Pinpoint fetcher requests individual URLs that Pinpoint users specified as sources for their personal collections of documents," Google posted in its updated documentation.
-
YouTube Creator Collective Guitar & Star At Google
Google had an event celebrating the 20th year anniversary of YouTube and a bunch of YouTubers came out and posed with this Creator Collective YouTube guitar and star.
