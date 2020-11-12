Google Search Results Diwali Festival Decorations

If you search for [diwali] in Google Search on desktop or mobile, the search results will have the end of the year Google holiday decorations. But the Christmas, Chanukah and Kwanzaa decorations are not yet up and won't be for about a month or so from now. But the Diwali decorations, I think for the first time, are up.

Here is what it looks like on desktop (click to enlarge):

Diwali starts this coming Saturday, November 14th and it is the Indian festival of lights, usually lasting five days and celebrated during the Hindu Lunisolar month Kartika. One of the most popular festivals of Hinduism, Diwali symbolizes the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Happy Diwali to all of you who celebrate!

