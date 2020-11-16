Google Product Expert Positive Impact Awards

Nov 16, 2020
Google Product Expert Positive Impact Awards

Google mailed a number of the Google Product Experts, the folks who volunteer in the Google forums, these positive impact awards. Here are some photos of product experts holding their awards.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

