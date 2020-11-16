Google Product Expert Positive Impact Awards

Google mailed a number of the Google Product Experts, the folks who volunteer in the Google forums, these positive impact awards. Here are some photos of product experts holding their awards.

The PE Program's 2020 Ambassador Award 🏆 goes to James Clemens @MicaSpecialties! A PE for 6 years, James recently collaborated with Panama City Beach, FL on a digital event, as well brought local business owners together to learn more about Google services 👏👏👏 #PESatHOME pic.twitter.com/KfEnR4iSYF — Google's Product Experts Program (@GooglePEProgram) November 12, 2020

I feel so special! Thank you @GooglePEProgram for the extra mile award!!! It was truly unexpected. #PESatHOME pic.twitter.com/exPF78zpSA — Ms. Drasby (@MsDrasby) November 4, 2020

Hey @GooglePEProgram , thank you again for this year Positive Impact Award! Moreover, million thanks to the Indonesian PEs that nominated me. This hat-trick is also yours!#PESatHOME #GoogleProductExperts pic.twitter.com/0eUltSyMEA — Aveline Agrippina (@a_agrippina) November 6, 2020

