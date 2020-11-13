Two Years Later The SEO Monopoly Game Is Here But It's Not Cheap

Back in August 2018 I reported that Jef Van Gool was working on an SEO Monopoly game named SEOPOLY. Well, it is finally done and you can buy it - but let me warn you, it is not cheap.

I tried to order it in the US and the price with shipping came out to €99 Euros, which is like $120 US dollars for a board game. I know he worked on getting the price as low as possible but it is not cheap making these in limited quantity.

If you live and ship it to Belgium, is is super affordable, here is the pricing but this does not include shipping. Note US was €40 but then with shipping, the price went to €99:

Within Belgium €5

Border countries with Belgium €17

Rest of EU member states €33

United States €40

Rest of the World €50

Again, this does not include shipping but you can support this project and order it at seopoly.top.

Forum discussion at Twitter.