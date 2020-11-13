Crochet GoogleBot & Spider

So you know, Google has a new spider mascot for GoogleBot. Lizzi Harvey from the Google Search Relations team has crochet them to life and shared a photo of it on Twitter.

How freaking cute?

Here is another photo:

it's not every day you make a new friend! ok i think i'm having way too much fun with this. pic.twitter.com/kn8W0SPX7Q — Lizzi Harvey (@LizziHarvey) November 12, 2020

