Crochet GoogleBot & Spider

Nov 13, 2020 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
So you know, Google has a new spider mascot for GoogleBot. Lizzi Harvey from the Google Search Relations team has crochet them to life and shared a photo of it on Twitter.

How freaking cute?

Here is another photo:

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.

