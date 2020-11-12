The New GoogleBot Mascot: A Spider

GoogleBot has a new mascot, a spider. The spider does not have an official name, yet but it was announced yesterday on the Google blog. Google said "Our Googlebot mascot is also getting an upgrade."

Google wrote:

Our Googlebot mascot is also getting an upgrade. Googlebot's days of wandering the web solo come to a close as a new sidekick joins Googlebot in crawling the internet. When we first met this curious critter, we wondered, "Is it really a spider?" After some observation, we noticed this spider bot hybrid can jump great distances and sees best when surrounded by green light. We think Googlebot's new best friend is a spider from the genus Phidippus, though it seems to also have bot-like characteristics. Googlebot's been trying out new nicknames for the little spider bot, but they haven't settled on anything yet. Maybe you can help?

As for the name?

It's not official, but I like to think of it as a "Xed". — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) November 11, 2020

