Google Ads is also adding the Visit site link in the mobile ad descriptions for search ads. We saw them on the desktop ads with a Visit site button and also on organic search results and now also as a plain text anchor link in the mobile ad descriptions.

This also replaces the learn more buttons test we saw before and the read more links.

This was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted about this on Search Engine Watch and wrote, "Here is a screenshot of the “Visit site” link on sponsored results."

Adrian Dekker added on LinkedIn, "It looks like part of the Visit site label test Google is already running on sponsored ads. It's a test for now, with no word on a wider rollout."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.