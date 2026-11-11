Google has posted new eligibility requirements for the merchant loyalty program. As a reminder, Loyalty is an add-on feature in the Merchant Center for merchants with an existing loyalty program who want to showcase its benefits on Google.

The new requirements were posted in this help document and it says, "To show your loyalty program on Google, you need to meet the following requirements:'

Eligible loyalty program : Ensure your program meets the Editorial and participation criteria guidelines for merchant loyalty program .

: Ensure your program meets the . Target a supported country : The loyalty program add-on is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Note that in Japan, the add-on supports point programs. Learn more About point programs: Japan . Note: Loyalty program add-on currently supports selecting just one country of the supported countries for a given Google Merchant Center account.

: The loyalty program add-on is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Note that in Japan, the add-on supports point programs. Learn more . Actively list products in one of the supported marketing methods : Your account must participate in at least one of the following marketing methods: Free listings Shopping ads Free local listings Local inventory ads

: Your account must participate in of the following marketing methods:

It also added this note: "If your account is a marketplace, you need to meet this requirement for one or more of the supported countries. You can set up your loyalty program only for supported countries where your account meets these requirements. To add another supported country, you must first start showing your products there. For example, you can add the target country to one of your product sources in Google Merchant Center."

Here is a screenshot of the new addition to this help document:

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