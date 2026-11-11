Google updated its About brand settings for Search and Performance Max help document to clarify how to manage brands within your brand list. Specifically, Google said, "Google's brand library uses single, global canonical brands rather than individual localized or regional variants."

Google added this new paragraph to the document:

Google's brand library uses single, global canonical brands rather than individual localized or regional variants. If you request a localized brand and it remains "under review" or is unavailable for selection, search for and add the primary canonical brand name instead. Using the canonical brand ensures your targeting or exclusion preferences apply to all traffic pertaining to that brand.

I highlighted in red outline what Google added:

Brand settings allow management of branded traffic using brand inclusions for Search campaigns or brand exclusions for Search and Performance Max campaigns. Brand inclusions restrict traffic to selected brands, while exclusions prevent ads from showing on specific branded queries.

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