Daily Search Forum Recap: November 11, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Unusual Google Search Ranking Algorithm Chatter
Over the past few days there has been weird levels of chatter from within the SEO industry around a possible Google Search algorithm update. I say weird because some are saying the fluctuations in the search results are super high and some are saying nothing is going on at all. Plus most of the tools show nothing but some do show some changes.
- Google Page Experience Update To Launch May 2021 With New Snippet Labels
Google announced that the Page Experience Update will be live in about 6-months, i.e. in May 2021. With that launch, Google will also be testing new visual indicators, like labels, in the search results to communicate to searchers if that page does well with the core web vitals metrics.
- iFrame Loophole Won't Work For Google Core Web Vitals & Page Experience Update
As you know, we now know the Google Page Experience Update is coming on May 2021. But don't try to fool or trick the metrics, specifically the iFrame loophole. Google's Addy Osmani said that the Chrome UX report does not take into account content in iFrames.
- Google Tests Bolder Font For Search Result URLs
Google always is testing and here is a bolder font for the search result snippet URLs. Andrea Cruz spotted this test and posted a screen shot on Twitter. You can see when you compare the normal snippet URL font to the one she spotted, the test is a bolder font type for the URL.
- Google: No Plans On Taking Away Request Indexing Tool
So I put John Mueller of Google on the hot seat and asked him what is up with Google taking away goodies from us like the request indexing tool. He said "I am not planning on taking away anything." He said the survey was just for him to learn what, if anything, Google can do better and more efficiently.
- On Veterans Day Google, Bing, Yahoo & The Search Industry Pay Respect
Today is Veterans Day in the United State of America, a day where Americans honor military veterans. It is a Federal holiday, so the banks and some government offices are closed. Like every year, Google, Bing, Yahoo and others pay its respects to the day with special logos or backgrounds.
- Google South Lake Union Building Photo
Here is a really nice photo I found on Instagram of the Google South Lake Union Campus, it is in Seattle, Washington. It is a nice shot from the sky of the building all light up and as they put it
