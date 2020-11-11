On Veterans Day Google, Bing, Yahoo & The Search Industry Pay Respect

Today is Veterans Day in the United State of America, a day where Americans honor military veterans. It is a Federal holiday, so the banks and some government offices are closed. Like every year, Google, Bing, Yahoo and others pay its respects to the day with special logos or backgrounds.

The image above is Google's Doodle. The Google Doodle was created by Texas-based, Air Force veteran and guest artist Jenn Hassin, celebrates Veterans Day in the United States. Google has a back story on it and shared it with this video:

Yahoo has this razor sharp logo for the day:

We have this theme:

I cannot share Bing because I might get sued by the trolls out there that look to sue people for sharing photos. So if you tweet it, I can probably embed the tweet below:

To be clear, Google did have Veterans day logos every year, we covered most of them, including 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, 2012, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2007 and 2004.

Forum discussion at Twitter.