Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down on Friday. There is another local ranking study that says 10 reviews gives you a Google local ranking boost. Google is testing the number of reviews a reviewer left in a specific city. Google is testing new sitelinks designs, again. Google search moved the lyrics to the right panel. I also posted another vlog...

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Don't Make SEO the Reason for Your Content Marketing Strategy, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.