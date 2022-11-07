Daily Search Forum Recap: November 7, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are seeing yet another unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down on Friday. There is another local ranking study that says 10 reviews gives you a Google local ranking boost. Google is testing the number of reviews a reviewer left in a specific city. Google is testing new sitelinks designs, again. Google search moved the lyrics to the right panel. I also posted another vlog...
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update November 4th and 5th - Unconfirmed
Google has been busy, on Friday morning, November 4th, I began to see new signals of another Google search ranking algorithm update. Over the next 24 hours, those signals escalated and while Google has not confirmed there was an update, there are for sure signs that there was a Google search update.
- 10 Reviews Gives You A Ranking Boost In The Google Local Results, Study Says
Joy Hawkins and her team published another local ranking study, this one says that hitting ten reviews on your local listing will result in a ranking boost in the Google local results. But getting more than ten reviews does not help you rank better in Google Maps or the Google local pack.
- Google Local Reviews Shows Number Of Reviews In City
Google's local listings show for some listings the number of reviews left by a specific reviewer in a particular location. So if a specific person left 15 reviews and those reviews are for businesses within a particular city, Google may show that.
- Google Tests Multiple Size Sitelinks Designs
Google has been testing a lot of Sitelinks features in search, including the boxed-in design. But now I am seeing this new boxed design with different-sized formats for a single snippet.
- Google Search Moves Lyrics Results To Right Side
Google has moved the lyric details from the main middle section of the Google Search results to the right side panel. Well, for most queries, but not all.
- Vlog #196: Rick Mariano On Automation and Human Touch For Marketing Account Strategists
In part one we spoke about how Rick Mariano has helped build LocalEdge to provide high volume digital marketing services at a low cost. In this next part...
- Harp & Cello At Google
Here is a video of someone playing the harp at one of the Google offices. I am not sure which office, but I am 99% sure this is from a Google office. Here is the embedded video below.
