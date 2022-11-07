Google Search Moves Lyrics Results To Right Side

Nov 7, 2022
Google has moved the lyric details from the main middle section of the Google Search results to the right side panel. Well, for most queries, but not all.

If you search for the song name, the lyrics will be placed on the right side, like Glenn Gabe documented on Twitter:

But if you search for the song name and add lyrics, it then shows up in the main section:

Please note, Google added lyrics to the search results back in 2014.

