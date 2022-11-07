Google Search Moves Lyrics Results To Right Side

Google has moved the lyric details from the main middle section of the Google Search results to the right side panel. Well, for most queries, but not all.

If you search for the song name, the lyrics will be placed on the right side, like Glenn Gabe documented on Twitter:

But if you search for the song name and add lyrics, it then shows up in the main section:

You can click on the images to enlarge them.

Please note, Google added lyrics to the search results back in 2014.

Focus on lyrics? Interesting change for lyrics in the dtop SERPs, which I think started in Oct. For some song queries, a right-side lyrics box shows up versus the lyrics showing in the core search results. Clicking the arrow triggers a fresh SERP w/the full lyrics. See below: pic.twitter.com/HV1Gw6OT7V — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) November 3, 2022

Forum discussion at Twitter.