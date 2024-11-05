Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2024

Nov 5, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google seems to be testing removing the results count from the search results, I am hoping it is a bug. Google Ads optimization score now shows a competitive pressure data point. Bing is rolling out those sponsored labels now. Google Search Console's performance reports gains dotted lines for partial data. Google is proposing new shopping data schema. Google is testing orange links in mobile search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Rolls Out New Sponsored Label For Search Ads
    After a month or so of testing, it seems like the "sponsored" labels are rolling out across Bing's search ads. I am now seeing them across all browsers and searches in my tests. This may be a test but it seems like it is fully rolled out based on what I am seeing.
  • Google Ads Optimization Score With Competitive Pressure Data
    Google Ads has this optimization score card that shows you how well your Google Ads account is set to perform. It seems Google is testing adding if there was a change to that score because of "competitive pressure" and might even list the competitor that is causing such pressure.
  • Google Search Console Partial Data Reports With Dotted Lines
    Google may be pushing out a new Search Console feature where for the partial data, the most recent data it has, which was not yet finalized, shows up as dotted lines. Google always put a disclaimer on the most recent data that says, "Partial data point (fresh data) - does not cover the entire date" but the dotted line design in the chart may be new.
  • Google Tests Dropping Results Count After Moving It Under Search Tools
    In April, Google moved the search results estimated count (the about X results) section to only display it after you click on the "tools" search option. Well, now, in some browsers, for some people, that results count is completely missing since last week.
  • Google Proposes New Shipping Data Schema Including Type ShippingService
    A couple of weeks ago, Google created a proposal on the schema Github proposing expanding and enhancing shipping data in schema.org. One of the enhancements is a new schema type named ShippingService, that groups shipping constraints such as delivery locations, time, weight and size limits and shipping rate.
  • Google Testing Orange Links For Search Results
    Google Search is testing orange links, instead of blue links, in dark mode. This is more like a muted orange color, but it seems orange nevertheless.
  • Google Hong Kong Beds
    Here is another photo from the Google offices in Hong Kong. This one shows some of the sleep pods or beds they have for Googlers to take a nap. Google offices do have these across the world in one shape or form. We've covered many variations of these sleep pods or beds over the years here.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: November 5, 2024

Nov 5, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Search Console Partial Data Reports With Dotted Lines

Nov 5, 2024 - 8:27 am
Google

Google Tests Dropping Results Count After Moving It Under Search Tools

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Optimization Score With Competitive Pressure Data

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:41 am
Bing Ads

Bing Rolls Out New Sponsored Label For Search Ads

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Proposes New Shipping Data Schema Including Type ShippingService

Nov 5, 2024 - 7:21 am
Previous Story: Google Search Console Partial Data Reports With Dotted Lines

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.