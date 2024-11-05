Google Testing Orange Links For Search Results

Orange Google Logo

Google Search is testing orange links, instead of blue links, in dark mode. This is more like a muted orange color, but it seems orange nevertheless.

I honestly doubt Google will launch this fully and go away from traditional blue links but Google is known to test everything and almost anything.

This was spotted by Goran Majić who shared a screenshot with me of this on X:

Google Search Dark Mode Orange Links

Here is what I see:

Google Search Dark Mode Normal

Also spotted here a couple of days later:

I like the color orange...

Forum discussion at X.

 

