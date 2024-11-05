Google Search is testing orange links, instead of blue links, in dark mode. This is more like a muted orange color, but it seems orange nevertheless.

I honestly doubt Google will launch this fully and go away from traditional blue links but Google is known to test everything and almost anything.

This was spotted by Goran Majić who shared a screenshot with me of this on X:

Here is what I see:

Also spotted here a couple of days later:

Google experimenting with new link and text color for dark themes pic.twitter.com/1UpNN0hJUb — Deepak Yadav (@deepaksgt) October 31, 2024

I like the color orange...

Forum discussion at X.