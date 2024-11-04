Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is discussion that Google said you should stop hiring SEOs and buying SEO audits, I am very confident Google did not say that. Did you know that Bing powers ChatGPTs index, but does not provide all of the ranking or indexes. Google AI Overviews is testing a highlights button and feature. Google says having different links on mobile vs desktop pages for large sites can slow crawls. Google Ads PMAx asset groups segment reporting option is being tested.

