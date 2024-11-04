Daily Search Forum Recap: November 4, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

There is discussion that Google said you should stop hiring SEOs and buying SEO audits, I am very confident Google did not say that. Did you know that Bing powers ChatGPTs index, but does not provide all of the ranking or indexes. Google AI Overviews is testing a highlights button and feature. Google says having different links on mobile vs desktop pages for large sites can slow crawls. Google Ads PMAx asset groups segment reporting option is being tested.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Wants You To Stop Hiring SEOs & Paying For SEO Audits? I Highly Doubt It.
    In Rutledge Daugette's write up from the Web Creator summit that got a lot of attention last week, he wrote a line that struck a cord with the SEO community. In short, some are taking it to mean that Google does not want site owners, or at least, content creators, to hire SEO agencies or have to purchase SEO audits.
  • ChatGPT Search Is Powered By Bing's Index & More
    As many of you know, OpenAI launched Search within ChatGPT last week. And as many suspected, the relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI seems to still be strong, because it seems that the ChatGPT Search index comes from Bing - for now at least. That is not to say, ChatGPT Search does not rely on other partners, they do.
  • Google AI Overviews Highlight Feature Expands AI Responses
    Google is testing a new feature in the AI Overviews within Google Search. There is this "highlight" button that when you click on, it lets you highlight text in the AI Overview, which then in turn gives you more AI Answers.
  • Google: Having Different Links On Mobile vs Desktop Pages Can Slow Crawl
    Google has made a small update to its crawl budget documentation page to add a best practice is to have the same links on both the mobile and desktop version (if you have different versions) on the page. If you do not do this, it can slow the crawling and discovery of your site, especially if it is a large site.
  • Google Ads Adds Segmenting Option To PMax Asset Groups In Reports
    Google Ads has added a new segment option to the reporting for Performance Max assets groups. Some advertisers are seeing the "segment" option within the PMax Asset Group Performance section of reporting.
  • Ping Pong Table With Google On It
    Here is a photo of another ping pong table at a Google office that has Google written on it way too many times. This one was at the Google office in Hong Kong.

