Low Blow By Neeva?

I am placing a screenshot here, as the search picture of the day, instead of a real photo, because I thought some of you may laugh at this screenshot. You have retweeting a tweet with a Squid Game reference to the Google search quality team taking down websites and Neeva adds "When you prioritize ads over real results. 😬"

Here is the actual tweet, embedded below:

When you prioritize ads over real results. 😬 https://t.co/uMGEnEJcM5 — Neeva (@Neeva) October 27, 2021

The issue with this is that Google's search quality team does not interface with the Google Ads team. But most of Neeva's customers either do not know that or do not believe that.

