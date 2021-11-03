Google Search Console Tests Contact Form For Domain Verification & User Management Issues

Nov 3, 2021 • 7:21 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google is piloting a new method to reach out to a person for help related to Google Search Console domain verification and user management issues. This is an extension of the reporting tool for indexing issues that Google said worked well.

Note, these two new methods are a pilot test, only available to some English users in the United States for now - so you may not see it.

For domain verification issues in Google Search Console, go to this help docuemnt - read it all and if you are still having issues, scroll to the bottom and click on the "Report Verification Issues" button:

For user management issues in Google Search Console, go to this help document - read it all and if you are still having issues, scroll to the bottom and click on the "Report user management issues" button:

Each form will walk you through a series of questions to help you debug the specific issue before letting you contact a human at Google.

Here is the announcement from Google:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Google Ads Glitch - An Ad Isn't Showing Now Over Location Match Targeting Issue
 
blog comments powered by Disqus