Google Search Console Tests Contact Form For Domain Verification & User Management Issues

Google is piloting a new method to reach out to a person for help related to Google Search Console domain verification and user management issues. This is an extension of the reporting tool for indexing issues that Google said worked well.

Note, these two new methods are a pilot test, only available to some English users in the United States for now - so you may not see it.

For domain verification issues in Google Search Console, go to this help docuemnt - read it all and if you are still having issues, scroll to the bottom and click on the "Report Verification Issues" button:

For user management issues in Google Search Console, go to this help document - read it all and if you are still having issues, scroll to the bottom and click on the "Report user management issues" button:

Each form will walk you through a series of questions to help you debug the specific issue before letting you contact a human at Google.

Here is the announcement from Google:

The best way to resolve domain verification and user issues is to first consult our community forums and support documentation, which also highlight helpful tools: https://t.co/cag3ujiDsDhttps://t.co/zAnLObe41y — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) November 2, 2021

We are currently piloting this in the US only and it should be fully available to all in the US within a week or less. Support will be available in English only for now. We will reassess the usefulness of a support expansion in this direction in a few weeks. — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) November 2, 2021

