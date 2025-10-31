Google Merchant Center Promotions Download Option

Google seems to have added a download option to the Google Merchant Center promotions section. when creating promotions in Google Merchant Center, the download button will be on the bottom right of the screen.

This was spotted by Emmanuel Flossie who posted about it on LinkedIn and shared the details on YouTube. He said, "Google just added a new download button when creating promotions in Google Merchant Center. Do you know why? What can we use it for, as of writing, no real benefit, or is there?"

Here is a screenshot of this from his video:

Here is his full video:

