Bing Tests Snippet Image Carousel With See More Link

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Bing Search

Bing Carousel

Microsoft is testing a "see more" link within the Bing Search image carousel on search result snippets. Sometimes Microsoft will show an image carousel below a search result snippet, sometimes it will show product results and sometimes it won't show at all.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this image on X:

Bing Search Image Snippet Carousel See More New

This is the normal view:

Bing Snippet Carousel Nomral

And this is when Bing shows products instead:

Bing Snippet Carousel Products

When you click on "see more" it takes you to Bing Image Search results.

Here are more screenshots:

Forum discussion at X.

 

