Microsoft is testing a "see more" link within the Bing Search image carousel on search result snippets. Sometimes Microsoft will show an image carousel below a search result snippet, sometimes it will show product results and sometimes it won't show at all.

This test was spotted by Sachin Patel who posted this image on X:

This is the normal view:

And this is when Bing shows products instead:

When you click on "see more" it takes you to Bing Image Search results.

Here are more screenshots:

Bing is testing a ‘See More’ option for organic results that redirects to the Images section, displaying images from the same website. @rustybrick pic.twitter.com/Wb2iWnHNN9 — Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) October 29, 2025

Forum discussion at X.