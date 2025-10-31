Google Ads Overview Cross Campaign Metrics

Google may have a new chart in the Google Ads overview tab named cross campaign metrics. It seems similar to the Cross-Media Reach Measurement but this is shown in the overview tab and not in that specific report.

Anthony Higman posted about this on LinkedIn and shared this screenshot of the cross campaign metrics chart showing in his Google Ads overview tab:

It shows how your ad campaigns work to expand your reach and shows the "saw awareness," "saw action," and "saw both" overlap and it includes unique visitor metrics along with total cost.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.