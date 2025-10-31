Cross Campaign Metrics In Google Ads Overview Tab

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Bubbles

Google may have a new chart in the Google Ads overview tab named cross campaign metrics. It seems similar to the Cross-Media Reach Measurement but this is shown in the overview tab and not in that specific report.

Anthony Higman posted about this on LinkedIn and shared this screenshot of the cross campaign metrics chart showing in his Google Ads overview tab:

Google Ads Overview Cross Campaign Metrics

It shows how your ad campaigns work to expand your reach and shows the "saw awareness," "saw action," and "saw both" overlap and it includes unique visitor metrics along with total cost.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google: Google Ads Not Going Away With AI Mode As The Future

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Cross Campaign Metrics In Google Ads Overview Tab

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:41 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Merchant Center Promotions Adds Download Option

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's Robby Stein On SEO For AI Mode & AI Overviews

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:21 am
Bing Search

Bing Tests Snippet Image Carousel With See More Link

Oct 31, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 30, 2025

Oct 30, 2025 - 10:00 am
 
Previous Story: Google Merchant Center Promotions Adds Download Option
Next Story: Google: Google Ads Not Going Away With AI Mode As The Future

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.