Daily Search Forum Recap: October 29, 2025

Oct 29, 2025 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search ranking volatility is heating up again, this was kicked off yesterday. Google is rolling out early access to Gemini for Home voice assistant. Google Merchant Center added preferred audience for promotion targeting. Google Local Service Ads is testing reviews and overviews buttons. Google has an undocumented Google user agent named GeminiiOS. And Google partially lost in its ad tech monopoly case.

