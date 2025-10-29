Google is testing adding to the call and message button on Local Service Ads a reviews and sometimes overview button. Reviews takes you to the reviews but the overview button to the local listing for that business.

Anthony Higman posted this on X and explained this might not be a good thing. He wrote:

The kicker is kind of obvious, but it is a focus on messaging. When you click any of the new buttons for Reviews or Overview it takes you to the profile where the messaging button pops up with a highlighted blue button giving messaging response times. Also another interesting observation here is that they still have the old green checkmark on all profiles currently despite them saying they were phasing this out for the new twitter verified blue checkmark on October 20th.

