Google Local Service Ads Tests Reviews & Overview Buttons

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Melted Review Star

Google is testing adding to the call and message button on Local Service Ads a reviews and sometimes overview button. Reviews takes you to the reviews but the overview button to the local listing for that business.

Anthony Higman posted this on X and explained this might not be a good thing. He wrote:

The kicker is kind of obvious, but it is a focus on messaging. When you click any of the new buttons for Reviews or Overview it takes you to the profile where the messaging button pops up with a highlighted blue button giving messaging response times.

Also another interesting observation here is that they still have the old green checkmark on all profiles currently despite them saying they were phasing this out for the new twitter verified blue checkmark on October 20th.

Here are his screenshots:

Google Lsa Reviews Overview Buttons

Here are those posts:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google News

Ad Tech Monopoly: Judge Rules Google Can't Relitigate Core Antitrust Facts

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Tests Reviews & Overview Buttons

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Undocumented Google User Agent For GeminiiOS

Oct 29, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2025

Oct 28, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Query Groups Report Comes To Google Search Console Insights

Oct 28, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Maps

Google Business Profiles What's Happening Feature Expands

Oct 28, 2025 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Undocumented Google User Agent For GeminiiOS
Next Story: Ad Tech Monopoly: Judge Rules Google Can't Relitigate Core Antitrust Facts

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.