Google is testing a new position for the Save button within Google Image Search. When you hover your mouse cursor over an image, you may see a "Save" button show up that you can click on. Previously, the Save button appeared when you clicked an image and the image preview opened in a window.

Here is the new method spotted by Damien Andell who posted a video of it in action on X - here is a GIF instead:

Here are screenshots:

Then after you click on it:

Here is the current/old method:

Forum discussion at X.