Google Image Search Tests Save Button On Image Overlay

Oct 28, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Button

Google is testing a new position for the Save button within Google Image Search. When you hover your mouse cursor over an image, you may see a "Save" button show up that you can click on. Previously, the Save button appeared when you clicked an image and the image preview opened in a window.

Here is the new method spotted by Damien Andell who posted a video of it in action on X - here is a GIF instead:

Google Image Search Save Button New

Here are screenshots:

Google Image Search Save Button New

Then after you click on it:

Google Image Search Save Button New2

Here is the current/old method:

Google Image Search Save Button Old

Forum discussion at X.

 

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