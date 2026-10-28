Google Search Fan Pov

Google has added a new interactive search button to some sports-related queries named "Fan POV." If you go to Google Search and search for [world series], Google will show a blue button that has a baseball emoji and the words "Fan POV." When you click on it, it opens a dialog box with drop downs that you can customize and then will take you into AI Mode to give you more information.

Mordy Oberstein spotted this and posted on X, "It is. It's a Fan POV button that lets you get a more emotive take aligned with the fandom of each team. So it's personalization + trying to break down the emotive barrier that exists with stoic AI results."

Here is a screenshot of the new Fan POV button:

Here is what it looks like when you click on it - you can change the Game number and the point of view from a specific fan of a team:

Then you click "Ask now" and it takes you into AI Mode:

Here is a video Mordy made of this:

It's been a while but HEY @rustybrick IS THIS NEW? It is. It's a Fan POV button that lets you get a more emotive take aligned with the fandom of each team. So it's personalization + trying to break down the emotive barrier that exists with stoic AI results. https://t.co/OBgT24nDUw — Mordy Oberstein (@MordyOberstein) October 28, 2026

Forum discussion at X.