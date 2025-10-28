Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console has a new query grouping report, which looks excellent. Google Business Profiles What's Happening feature expanded. Google Ads now shows phone call lead data. Google Ads show map pin clicks data as well. Google's John Mueller commented on the best content management system for SEO - there is none.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Query Groups Report Comes To Google Search Console Insights
Google added a very useful feature to the Google Search Console Insights report named query groups. It does what it is named, it groups similar queries together as one, so you can see how your site is performing for that specific topic, instead of individual queries.
Google Business Profiles What's Happening Feature Expands
Google has expanded access to the Google Business Profiles' what's happening feature to multi-location restaurants and bars in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. When it launched in May it was only available for single-location restaurants.
Google Ads Interface Gains Local Service Ads Phone Call Leads
Google Ads has supposedly added more integration between the main Google Ads platform and reporting and the niche Local Service Ads platform. Some can now see conversion tracking actions in the Google Ads interface.
Google Ads Showing Maps Pin Clicks In Reports
Google is rolling out map pin clicks in the Google Ads and Google Local Service Ads reporting. This can be found under Campaigns view, then under Segment, and then under Click Type.
Google's John Mueller On Best CMSs For SEO
Google's John Mueller was asked what is the best CMS, content management system, is for SEO and ranking well on Google Search. John replied that all the modern CMS platforms are fine and there are no big differences, SEO-wise, between any of them.
Google Hay Bale Seating
Here is a photo from the Google office, where there is outdoor seating for some event. The seating is made up of hay bales. It caught my eye. I found this on Instagram.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google.com/ai or http://google.ai both work — whatever is easier to remember, Robby Stein on X
- Testing titles on Google Discover feeds. On YouTube videos, the title appears at the top of the Discover card, just below the site name. And on other cards, the title appears directly on the image, not below it, Damien (andell) on X
- A lot of SEO involves understanding the website that you're working on. Crawling it yourself (with permission, of course), keeping track of data, and monitoring for changes is a big part of this. Here's a set of slides from the recent BrightonSEO event., John Mueller on Bluesky
- Was honored to host Research@ our Mountain View HQ last week. Over the past two weeks, we've seen a flurry of new results from Google Research, from genomics to quantum computing to geospatial understanding. Research is our chance, Yossi Matias on X
- Search Central Live is coming back to Tel Aviv in November! If you're based in the region, and you're interested in Search, join us for a day focused on Search Console, Google Trends, and other Search best practices., Google Search Central on LinkedIn
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
