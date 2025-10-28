Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console has a new query grouping report, which looks excellent. Google Business Profiles What's Happening feature expanded. Google Ads now shows phone call lead data. Google Ads show map pin clicks data as well. Google's John Mueller commented on the best content management system for SEO - there is none.

  • Query Groups Report Comes To Google Search Console Insights
    Google added a very useful feature to the Google Search Console Insights report named query groups. It does what it is named, it groups similar queries together as one, so you can see how your site is performing for that specific topic, instead of individual queries.
  • Google Business Profiles What's Happening Feature Expands
    Google has expanded access to the Google Business Profiles' what's happening feature to multi-location restaurants and bars in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. When it launched in May it was only available for single-location restaurants.
  • Google Ads Interface Gains Local Service Ads Phone Call Leads
    Google Ads has supposedly added more integration between the main Google Ads platform and reporting and the niche Local Service Ads platform. Some can now see conversion tracking actions in the Google Ads interface.
  • Google Ads Showing Maps Pin Clicks In Reports
    Google is rolling out map pin clicks in the Google Ads and Google Local Service Ads reporting. This can be found under Campaigns view, then under Segment, and then under Click Type.
  • Google's John Mueller On Best CMSs For SEO
    Google's John Mueller was asked what is the best CMS, content management system, is for SEO and ranking well on Google Search. John replied that all the modern CMS platforms are fine and there are no big differences, SEO-wise, between any of them.
  • Google Hay Bale Seating
    Here is a photo from the Google office, where there is outdoor seating for some event. The seating is made up of hay bales. It caught my eye. I found this on Instagram.

