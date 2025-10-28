Google Ads Gains Local Service Ads Phone Call Leads

Google Ads has supposedly added more integration between the main Google Ads platform and reporting and the niche Local Service Ads platform. Some can now see conversion tracking actions in the Google Ads interface.

Lori Gilstrap posted on LinkedIn, "I found a new conversion tracking action in the Google Ads interface today for Local Service Ads (LSA). It's a Phone Call Conversion Action created by Google and it's counting leads."

She shared this screenshot showing those LSA phone call conversions in the Google Ads interface. Here is it:

Lori added, "Very interesting, since I would love for LSAs to be within the same platform, but I don't think that will happen. Maybe Google has added this for reporting."

