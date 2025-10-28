Google Ads Showing Maps Pin Clicks In Reports

Oct 28, 2025 - 7:21 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Map Pin

Google is rolling out map pin clicks in the Google Ads and Google Local Service Ads reporting. This can be found under Campaigns view, then under Segment, and then under Click Type.

Also, another metric named "Show Nearby Locations" may be also showing to some advertisers.

So two new metrics are rolling out:

(1) Maps Pin Clicks

(2) Show Nearby Locations

This was spotted first by Red Lead Web Design on X who shared these two screenshots:

Google Ads Maps Pin Clicks Data

Google Ads Show Nearby Locations Data

Anthony Higman also spotted it afterwards and shared this screenshot:

Google Ads Maps Pin Clicks Data2

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Ads Interface Gains Local Service Ads Phone Call Leads

Oct 28, 2025 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Showing Maps Pin Clicks In Reports

Oct 28, 2025 - 7:21 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google's John Mueller On Best CMSs For SEO

Oct 28, 2025 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2025

Oct 27, 2025 - 10:00 am
Google Ads

Google Ads Campaign Level Audience Exclusions To Performance Max

Oct 27, 2025 - 7:51 am
Google Ads

Google Ads New Investment Strategy Recommendation Page

Oct 27, 2025 - 7:41 am
 
Previous Story: Google's John Mueller On Best CMSs For SEO
Next Story: Google Ads Interface Gains Local Service Ads Phone Call Leads

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2025 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.