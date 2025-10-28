Google is rolling out map pin clicks in the Google Ads and Google Local Service Ads reporting. This can be found under Campaigns view, then under Segment, and then under Click Type.

Also, another metric named "Show Nearby Locations" may be also showing to some advertisers.

So two new metrics are rolling out:

(1) Maps Pin Clicks

(2) Show Nearby Locations

This was spotted first by Red Lead Web Design on X who shared these two screenshots:

Anthony Higman also spotted it afterwards and shared this screenshot:

yeah found it in like 2 of our accounts but ours are also mostly local. Hmmm pic.twitter.com/LVZWiKf9Ht — Anthony Higman (@AnthonyHigman) October 27, 2025

