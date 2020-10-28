Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Microsoft Bing Team Working Harder & Longer While Working At Home
So it looks like the employees at Microsoft are going to be working from home through July 2021, like Google and many other companies. So I asked if that impacted the Microsoft Bing team and Frederic Dubut of Microsoft said if anything, he and his team are working harder and longer hours.
- Do SEOs Trust SEO Sources - Good Polls
Cyrus Shepard posted a series of excellent pools on Twitter with a nice number of responses. The polls asked various questions around if you trust various sources of information on SEO.
- Google Ads Activates Real Time Alerts Feature & More
Google Ads added a few new features yesterday including real-time alerts, improvements to draft campaigns and easier access to make new campaigns and view disapprovals. The most exciting new feature is the real-time alerts.
- Google Search Fireworks For Dodgers World Series Win
If you search for the [dodgers] in Google Search, Google will bring out the fireworks to celebrate the team's World Series win. Google has had fireworks for years, mostly around New Years and more recently around sporting events like this.
- Google Political Ads Policy To Restrict Ads After Election Day & Claim That Claim Results
Google posted that it will change its political ad policy to restrict ads throughout after election day and ads that claim outcomes of the elections. This is being done because of how many mail-in ballots are expected and that the final election results will potentially not be known for a week or so until after election day.
- Google Product Expert Summit Swag 2020
This week is the Google Product Expert Summit where they historically have flown Google volunteers (not employees) from around the world to be part of this summit. This year it is virtual so they did
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Questions related to the pandemic are more searched than sports or music (and even elections) in every state. Here's an update on how Google is contributing to keep people safe and helping to get American businesses back up and ru, Google on Twitter
- Five search engine want the EU to take fresh antitrust action, WebmasterWorld
- Heads-up if your pages rank w/sitelinks across queries. I'm seeing some major volatility as of 10/21 & 10/22. The good news is that it seemed to impact the entire SERP & not just specific sites (at least based on what I'm seei, Glenn Gabe on Twitter
- Microsoft Will Force Some Sites to Open in Edge and Not Explorer, WebmasterWorld
- Sometimes we really get excited about a website :). We tune the crawl rate automatically based on the server response, so we should back off on our own if we see things slow down. If it's still too much, yo, John Mueller on Twitter
- The CVW come through rUM, so that's not it :), Martin Splitt on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- 412 Food Rescue Fights Food Waste with Data and the new Google Analytics, Bounteous
- Access Google Surveys and Google Analytics 4 data in Data Studio, Google Blog
- You Ask, I Answer: When to Switch to Google Analytics 4?, Christopher S. Penn
Industry & Business
- Google Search rivals urge EU to revisit Android antitrust case, VentureBeat
- Can the Department of Justice teach Google how to share?, VentureBeat
- Evidence mounting that Apple is preparing alternative to Google search, AppleInsider
- Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Result, Yandex
Links & Content Marketing
- Don't Be a Link Builder: 7 Deadly Link Building Sins Y'all Are Committing, Search Engine Journal
Local & Maps
- Why Should You Care About Google Local Services Ads?, Search Engine Guide
Mobile & Voice
- How Voice Control is Coming to Your Enterprise, Silicon UK Tech News
- Samsung Quietly Rolls Out New Bixby Design, Voicebot
SEO
- How to Do Keyword Research for Affiliate Sites, Ahrefs
- SEO Certifications (Are They Worth It and Which One Is Best?), SEM Rush
- SEO Research Workflows - Cassie Dell, Searchmetrics
- Emboldened Featured Snippets: A Subtle Hint for SEO Relevance, Brodie Clark Consulting
- Handling 307 Redirects #AskGoogleWebmasters, YouTube
- Share of Voice - A 30,000-Foot View of Your Organic Rankings, RankRanger
PPC
- Google follows Facebook in banning political ads after election, Washington Post
- Merkle Q3 2020 Digital Marketing Report Released, Merkle
- What Are PPC Services and Why Do You Need Them?, BruceClay
Search Features
- An update on our efforts to help Americans navigate COVID-19, Google Blog
- Headline: Get caught up to speed on the US elections so you can cast an informed vote, Bing Search Blog
Other Search