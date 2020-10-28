Daily Search Forum Recap: October 28, 2020

Oct 28, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Microsoft Bing Team Working Harder & Longer While Working At Home
    So it looks like the employees at Microsoft are going to be working from home through July 2021, like Google and many other companies. So I asked if that impacted the Microsoft Bing team and Frederic Dubut of Microsoft said if anything, he and his team are working harder and longer hours.
  • Do SEOs Trust SEO Sources - Good Polls
    Cyrus Shepard posted a series of excellent pools on Twitter with a nice number of responses. The polls asked various questions around if you trust various sources of information on SEO.
  • Google Ads Activates Real Time Alerts Feature & More
    Google Ads added a few new features yesterday including real-time alerts, improvements to draft campaigns and easier access to make new campaigns and view disapprovals. The most exciting new feature is the real-time alerts.
  • Google Search Fireworks For Dodgers World Series Win
    If you search for the [dodgers] in Google Search, Google will bring out the fireworks to celebrate the team's World Series win. Google has had fireworks for years, mostly around New Years and more recently around sporting events like this.
  • Google Political Ads Policy To Restrict Ads After Election Day & Claim That Claim Results
    Google posted that it will change its political ad policy to restrict ads throughout after election day and ads that claim outcomes of the elections. This is being done because of how many mail-in ballots are expected and that the final election results will potentially not be known for a week or so until after election day.
  • Google Product Expert Summit Swag 2020
    This week is the Google Product Expert Summit where they historically have flown Google volunteers (not employees) from around the world to be part of this summit. This year it is virtual so they did

