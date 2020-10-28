Google Political Ads Policy To Restrict Ads After Election Day & Claim That Claim Results

Google posted that it will change its political ad policy to restrict ads throughout after election day and ads that claim outcomes of the elections. This is being done because of how many mail-in ballots are expected and that the final election results will potentially not be known for a week or so until after election day.

Google wrote "given that an unprecedented amount of votes will likely be counted after the election day on November 3, 2020, we will implement the “Sensitive events" policy under our “Inappropriate content" policy as polls close on Election Day. Based on this policy, we will restrict content which references the candidates, the US elections, or their outcomes."

This not just applies to Google Ads in Search but also Shopping Ads and more. Google said "Shopping ads that are marketed around the US elections, the candidates, or its outcome will be disapproved. Shopping ads policies prohibit the promotion and monetization of products that capitalize on sensitive events. Non-compliant Shopping ads may be enforced for Sensitive Events Policy violation."

If you see someone violating this, you can report it over here.

