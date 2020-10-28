Google Product Expert Summit Swag 2020

This week is the Google Product Expert Summit where they historically have flown Google volunteers (not employees) from around the world to be part of this summit. This year it is virtual so they did the event online and mailed swag to the product experts. The swag included a fleece jacket, t-shirt, sandals, pen, do not disturb sign, stickers, etc.

Dan Foland shared a bunch of photos on Twitter:

The do not disturb sign is a cute idea.

This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.