Microsoft Bing Team Working Harder & Longer While Working At Home

Oct 28, 2020 • 8:04 am | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Bing Search
Prev Story
Share This
 

So it looks like the employees at Microsoft are going to be working from home through July 2021, like Google and many other companies. So I asked if that impacted the Microsoft Bing team and Frederic Dubut of Microsoft said if anything, he and his team are working harder and longer hours.

Frederic first posted about his experience working from home on Twitter:

It sounds like meetings, virtual ones, is helpful for him.

So I asked about if this change of work environment has hurt productivity around search quality at Bing. Frederic said "no." He said "if anything I think we all work longer hours, there are more after-hours work communications and the blurring of work-life boundaries is causing some strain."

I don't think everyone is as productive from home as they are from the office but I think it depends on the individual and their situation while working from home.

We are all doing our best and adapting as we can.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Do SEOs Trust SEO Sources - Good Polls
 
blog comments powered by Disqus