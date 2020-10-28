Microsoft Bing Team Working Harder & Longer While Working At Home

So it looks like the employees at Microsoft are going to be working from home through July 2021, like Google and many other companies. So I asked if that impacted the Microsoft Bing team and Frederic Dubut of Microsoft said if anything, he and his team are working harder and longer hours.

Frederic first posted about his experience working from home on Twitter:

Over that time, my relationship with meetings has changed forever. Random 5-minute hallway discussions turned into 30-minute meetings, I have days full of back-to-backs (yes Tuesdays I look at you) but anytime I have a 2+ hour break without meetings I start to feel lonely 😔 — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) October 22, 2020

It sounds like meetings, virtual ones, is helpful for him.

So I asked about if this change of work environment has hurt productivity around search quality at Bing. Frederic said "no." He said "if anything I think we all work longer hours, there are more after-hours work communications and the blurring of work-life boundaries is causing some strain."

No. I didn't participate in the attached study but it reflects my team's experience pretty well - if anything I think we all work longer hours, there are more after-hours work communications and the blurring of work-life boundaries is causing some strain. https://t.co/IMf1eUer7C — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) October 22, 2020

I don't think everyone is as productive from home as they are from the office but I think it depends on the individual and their situation while working from home.

We are all doing our best and adapting as we can.

Forum discussion at Twitter.