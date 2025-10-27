Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google local reviews are disappearing, it appears to be a bug Google is working to fix. Google Posts is testing a scheduler option. Google Ads has a new investment strategy tab. Google Ads may soon support campaign level audience exclusions in Performance Max campaigns. Google Merchant Center for Agencies is now available.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Reviews Disappearing Within Google - Google Fixing

Over the past couple of weeks, there have been numerous reports of reviews disappearing, being removed, or being deleted from local business profiles on Google Search and Google Maps. Supposedly, this is now a known bug and is being actively worked on by the Google team.

Google Ads seems to be bringing the ability to do campaign level audience exclusions to Performance Max (PMax) campaigns. A new Data Exclusions feature is showing up for some advertisers under campaign settings.

Google Ads added a new tab on the Recommendations page named Investment Strategy. This tab "provides account-level suggestions to help you understand the potential impact of increased investment on your key metrics, such as clicks, conversions, or conversion value," Google wrote.

Google seems to be testing the ability to schedule your Google Posts within Google Business Profiles. At the bottom of the add Google Posts overlay, Google is testing a new option named "Schedule this post" that lets you toggle it on and schedule when you want the post to go live.

It looks like Google is launching a special agency version of Google Merchant Center named Merchant Center for Agencies. Google explained this version is a "tailored experience designed specifically for agency users. The product allows for the management of multiple Merchant Center accounts at scale."

Here is a photo from a video I found on Instagram of a latte machine making custom YouTube logos into these drinks. I think the brand is Brewani.

