Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2025

Google updated its search documentation to state that it does smaller core updates more often without confirming them. Google Discover is now minimally aligned to search rankings, which seems like a change from earlier. Google Ads Advisor seems to be added to the Google Ads contact us support form. Google Shopping crawlers move too fast to consume dynamic JavaScript structured data. Bing is testing ad labels on the right of the ads.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Google Updates Docs: We Do Smaller Core Updates Without Announcements
Google updated its core update documentation to say it does smaller core updates and does not announce those updates. This is not new; Google told us this back in 2019. What is new is...
Google: Discover Minimally Aligned To Search Ranking
Google has told us that core updates impact visibility within Google Discover, but that may have changed at some point. Andy Almeida from the Google Trust and Safety spoke about Google Discover and one of his slides wrote, "Minimal alignment to Search ranking..."
Google Ads Contact Us Support Tests Integrating Ads Advisor
Google is testing incorporating Ads Advisor into the contact us page for Google Ads support. Google was doing this for policy disapproval support requests as well.
Google Shopping Crawlers Are Too Fast For JavaScript Generated Structured Data
14 months ago, Google updated its documentation around its shopping related structured data warning not to generate your structured data dynamically through JavaScript. Yesterday, at the Search Central Live event...
Bing Search Ads Tests Ad Labels On Right
Microsoft is testing moving the ad labels in the Bing Search results from the left side of the ad to the right side of the ad. I am not sure which makes it harder to see the label or not but I assume Microsoft is testing this to see which will get more clicks.
YouTube Panda Bear At Google France
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Judge limits Google’s default search deals to one year
- Google denies ads are coming to Gemini in 2026
- Google Shopping Ads now show merchant location labels
- What is AI, actually, and how is it affecting SEO?
- Why LLM perception drift will be 2026’s key SEO metric
- OpenAI says ChatGPT ‘ads’ weren’t ads
Feedback:
