Daily Search Forum Recap: December 10, 2025

Dec 10, 2025 - 10:00 am 2 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google updated its search documentation to state that it does smaller core updates more often without confirming them. Google Discover is now minimally aligned to search rankings, which seems like a change from earlier. Google Ads Advisor seems to be added to the Google Ads contact us support form. Google Shopping crawlers move too fast to consume dynamic JavaScript structured data. Bing is testing ad labels on the right of the ads.

