Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Microsoft Bing May Be Having Search Indexing Issues
Over the past few weeks, I have been seeing some reports that Microsoft Bing is having their own indexing issues. Meaning, Bing is not indexing pages like it use to for its search engine. Some thought it had to do with CloudFlare being blocked, but it might be more widespread than just that.
- Google: Suspension Of Request Indexing Unrelated To Indexing Bugs
As many of you know, Google suspended (temporarily) the request indexing feature in Google Search Console. This came during the time Google had numerous ongoing indexing issues with search. Google has fixed those indexing issues but the request indexing tool is still not active. Google said the two are unrelated.
- Google Local Product Carousel Display Bugs
It seems Google has another bug, this one is with how Google displays some products on the Google local panel. Claire Carlile posted some examples of the product carousel showing a product carousel that looks like it is missing information. Others are noticing this as well.
- Google Tests Green Bubble Header Display In Search
You know when Google shows you a colored header background in search for some queries? Well, Google is now testing a different interface for that where the header is a white background but instead Google uses buttons in bubble format that are colored.
- Google Yogurt Doodle Honors Stamen Grigorov
Today's Google Doodle honors Stamen Grigorov, the man who discovered Lactobacillus bulgaricus bacillus, which is why we have yogurt today. Stamen Grigorov is a Bulgarian physician and microbiologist who was born 142 years ago today on October 27, 1878 in Bulgaria and died at the age of 67 on October 27, 1945.
- Google Bike Pop A Wheelie
We've seen countless photos of those colorful Google bikes but I don't believe I've seen one doing a pop a wheelie - have you? Here is a photo I found on Instagram of someone doing just that.
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
Search Engine Land Stories:
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
Industry & Business
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
SEO
PPC
Search Features
