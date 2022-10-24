Daily Search Forum Recap: October 24, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Either there was another unconfirmed Google update or the spam update was still rolling out a day after Google said it was done - something happened on Saturday. Google Ads confirmed an issue with call ads. Google local panels are testing dynamic search refinements. Google has an explore more in the new visual products section. Google released a fun podcast on the issues they have doing SEO on their own SEO documentation. And the final part of my vlog with Greg Finn is out.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update On October 22, A Day After The Spam Update Finished.
So we had Google confirm that the October 2022 spam update finished Friday morning, the morning of October 21st. The tracking tools and chatter were somewhat mild but that makes sense for a spam update. But the day after, on Saturday, October 22nd, I am seeing renewed chatter and the tools are showing much bigger swings in the Google search rankings.
- Confirmed: Google Ads Issue With Call Ads
Google has confirmed an issue affecting call ads within Google Ads. Google said, "the issue is specific to call ads and is affecting a subset of users."
- Google Testing Explore More Visual Products Section
For the past several months Google has been testing a more visual product experience, a product grid that basically turns the search results into an e-commerce category page-like interface. Google is now testing an "explore more" grid format on top of that, after officially announcing this new visual shopping experience was live yesterday.
- Google Local Panel Tests Dynamic Search Refinement Buttons
A few months ago, we spotted Google testing a dynamic search bar refinement interface in the core search results. Well, now it seems Google is testing a similar variation for the local panel interface in Google Search.
- Google: Doing SEO For The Google SEO Search Documentation
There is something super funny about listening to Lizzi and John from Google talk about the Google team doing SEO on the actual SEO help documentation. It is a fun listen to and I recommend you find some time to listen to this, no need to take notes, but just listen to it.
- Vlog #194: Greg Finn On Why Google Ads Will Decline
In part one, I do a lot of bantering with Greg Finn and talk about his history in the space and the growth of his agency, Cypress North. In part two we start to talk about his contributions to the industry, and then here in part three...
- Stan, The Google Dinosaur In Conical Hat & Asian Attire
Google's dinosaur, its name is Stan by the way, dressed up in some Asian attire, including this conical hat, also known as a rice hat. I am not sure why, maybe there was some Asian event at the Googl
Other Great Search Threads:
- There is no fixed or useful average time. What are you trying to achieve? Perhaps the time doesn't matter, or perhaps there are other ways to deal with it., John Mueller on Twitter
- Thanks to everyone who submitted questions for our experimental SEO office hours! The team has gone through and answered a ton for you. Check out the recording on our channel: https://t.co/KTPWhWTLny https://t.co/qy, Google Search Central on Twitter
- That looks like something from some SEO tool -- those links probably didn't get placed yesterday, it's just that the tool eventually found them there. I'd ignore them., John Mueller on Twitter
- There is no such thing as alt=follow, and in terms of "scattering the authority", there's also no such thing., John Mueller on Twitter
- Unfortunately & luckily, there's no short-cut to creating something awesome., John Mueller on Twitter
