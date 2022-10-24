Confirmed: Google Ads Issue With Call Ads

Google has confirmed an issue affecting call ads within Google Ads. Google said, "the issue is specific to call ads and is affecting a subset of users."

This issue was confirmed at 1:10 am ET Monday morning. Google posted:

We're investigating reports of an issue with Google Ads. We will provide more information shortly. The issue is specific to call ads and is affecting a subset of users.

Google Call ads are designed to encourage people to call your business, and can appear only on devices that make phone calls. When a potential customer clicks your ad, the ad places a call to you from their device.

Here are what Google Call ads look like:

So something is up and Google confirmed it.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Update: Several hours later it was resolved. Google wrote "The problem with Google Ads has been resolved. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience and continued support." Google did not specify what the exact was issue with Call Ads.