Google Ads Asset Optimization Sourced Videos On/Off Toggle

Oct 23, 2026 - 7:05 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Toggle Logo

Google Ads has added a new "Sourced videos" on/off toggle setting to the asset optimization section. This uses Google AI to identify relevant videos from your approved sources and add them to your campaign automatically.

This new toggle was spotted by Reva Minkoff who posted about it on LinkedIn and wrote, "Has anyone seen Google Ads new Sourced Video feature for PMax yet?" Technically, Hana Kobzová spotted the help document change a couple days ago, where Hana wrote, "Google has updated its Performance Max campaigns to allow automatic use of sourced videos from approved sources. This change no longer requires advertisers to opt-in manually."

Here is what the toggle looks like:

Google Ads Sourced Videos Toggle

You can see the setting is labeled as "New" and says Sourced videos: "Use videos from other channels." The help document explains:

With sourced videos, you can use Google AI and automated video crawling technology to identify relevant videos from your approved sources to add to your Performance Max campaigns. Instead of manually choosing, formatting, and uploading videos, sourced videos can leverage your existing content across your full asset library and help you scale your efforts and optimize performance.

Google added:

Sourced videos are enabled by default for all new campaigns. If you notice this setting active on accounts where it wasn't manually enabled, it may have been activated automatically on some existing campaigns as part of a recent platform update.

The sourced videos feature is a setting at the campaign level. You’ll need to approve the sources from your video portfolio to give Google permission to use your videos.

Google AI will find videos from the sources you approve. The sources can include:

- Social media platforms
- Your campaign’s landing page
- Your linked YouTube channel

Google’s system selects videos based on their relevance to your campaign, performance potential, and best practice adherence, for example, aspect ratio, to ensure full and optimal coverage of video inventory. To keep your ads fresh and competitive on video inventory, videos in your campaign are refreshed on a recurring basis. Any video removed from its original hosting platform, like your YouTube channel and more, will automatically be removed from Google Ads.

Up to 10 crawled videos can be automatically added to an asset group. These videos can be used along with videos you uploaded and videos that were created with Google’s video generation tools.

And yes, you see the "new" label also on "Landing page images" but I have a screenshot of that option from back in March of this year.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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