Google updated its AdSense Video inventory restrictions policy to remove the placement requirement and the scroll-to-sticky requirements yesterday, October 22nd. Google removed this line from the policy, "For In-stream or Accompanying Content placements that transition to a sticky placement, the video player must start in the main content and only transition as a user scrolls the video player off the page."

Google announced the change yesterday and wrote:

On 22 October 2026, Google will update the Video inventory restrictions to provide clarity to publishers about the types of Accompanying Content that may monetize. Specifically, we are removing the requirements that Accompany Content must load within the body of the page and that sticky players must start in the main content of the page and only transition as a user scrolls the video player off the page. Please note that Video inventory that contains content restricted in the Video inventory restrictions may receive less advertising than other, non-restricted content.

You might be asking what this means?

Accompanying Content placement before the update to the policy had to load within the body of the page. Now that placement requirement is removed.

Sticky video player before the policy update had to start in the main content and become sticky only after scrolling the player off the page. Now those two placement and transition requirements are removed.

I had ChatGPT make a graphic so you can visualize this change:

You can see that line of text in the old archived document, which is no longer visibile in the live document:

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